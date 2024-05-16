George building collapse: Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels donate R200K

R100 000 will be directed towards the specialised K9 Unit, aiding in the training and care of the furry team members.

Scenes during search and rescue operations at the Neo Victoria apartment building in Victoria Street in George on 9 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Jacaranda FM’s uplifting initiative Good Morning Angels have donated R200 000 to people and dogs involved in digging through the collapsed building in George, Western Cape.

The building collapsed on 6 May, resulting in the loss of several lives. Over 80 people were trapped, and rescuers have found and brought out 62 people – 33 have died, 12 are in hospital, and 19 more are still missing.

In a bid to assist both the dedicated humans and dogs working tirelessly on the site, Jacaranda FM‘s The Good Morning Angels Listener Fund is contributing a generous donation of R200 000 to the Gift of the Givers with R100,000 allocated to support the ongoing efforts in George and beyond.

The other R100 000 will be directed towards the specialised K9 Unit, aiding in the training and care of the furry team members.

ALSO READ: George building collapse: Another deceased worker recovered, 193 hours into rescue operation

Injuries and severe trauma

Mario Ferreira, Gift of the Givers‘ Head representative in the Southern Cape region, said he visited the disaster site in George an hour after the collapse last week Monday.

He stated that the teams work under difficult conditions but are determined and motivated by all the support they have received.

“Some of their K9-unit dogs are also at the scene. One of their dogs was injured when his paw was cut in the rubble. A second dog has been struggling with severe trauma,” Ferreira added.

Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester on lending a helping hand

Jacaranda FM DJ Martin Bester commended the efforts of Gift of the Givers and emphasised the importance of supporting these specially trained dogs and their handlers.

“I think it’s incredible how Gift of fhe Givers come to the rescue especially when it comes to these specially trained dogs used in the rescue efforts in the George building collapse tragedy.

“I didn’t know that they have gifted the SAPS K9 unit more than 100 of these specially trained dogs that are world-class and, on top of that, assist victims and their families,” he said.

Bester also expressed gratitude to all supporters of the fundraising efforts, underscoring the collective commitment to aiding those affected by the tragedy.

“A huge thank you to every person who supports our fundraising efforts and every single person who reached out and asked us to get involved and support those on the ground.

“We hope for the best and more miracles, and we are proud to support Gift Of The Givers, all the emergency personnel on the scene, the dogs, their handlers, and everybody on the scene of this devastating tragedy in George. My gratitude goes out to every single person who supports Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels initiative. We are doing this on your behalf.”

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘RHODurban’ reunion addresses witchcraft accusations, skin bleaching and more