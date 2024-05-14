PICS: Two decomposed bodies found in Pretoria lift shaft

A call about a fire led Tshwane EMS to discover two decomposed bodies in a central Pretoria lift shaft.

Two decomposed bodies were discovered floating in water in the lift shaft of a central Pretoria building in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Tshwane Emergency Services Department’s spokesperson, Thabo Charles Mabaso, said the EMS was notified of a building fire at Bosman Street and Pretorius Street at about 04:32 am.

However, upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found that the GPG building was not in fact on fire, but that there was a man who had fallen to the basement through a lift shaft.

“The police found on the scene requested emergency services personnel to assist with lights and provide access to the victim. An opening was cut on a still door of the basement garage, and a step ladder was used to access the injured victim,” Mabaso said.

Two decomposed bodies found

After being rescued, the male patient received care and was taken to the hospital in a stable state.

“Upon further investigation of the scene, firefighters discovered two decomposed bodies floating in the water in a lift shaft,” the EMS said.

The South African Police Services (Saps) immediately declared the area a crime scene. However, emergency services stayed to help police recover the bodies.

The cause of the deaths and injuries is under police investigation.

Bodies of family, dogs found heavily decomposed

Last month, three decomposed bodies (two males and one female) and the bodies of two decomposed dogs were found inside a house on Suikerbos Street, Golf Park, Meyerton.

They were identified as Hans Roos (68), his wife Susan (62), and their son Hansie (45).

The couple’s bodies were found in a bedroom, and Hansie’s in a separate bedroom. Hansie reportedly lived with his parents.

According to constable Tlaleng Moloi, the motive behind the loss of lives is still unclear, and the case of the inquest is still under investigation.

Additional reporting by Carien Grobler