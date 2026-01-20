News

Eskom load reduction: Areas affected in Cape Town this week

By Enkosi Selane

20 January 2026

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Cape Town load reduction schedule

Picture: iStock

Several areas across Cape Town will experience power outages this week due to Eskom’s planned load reduction programme.

Residents in the affected areas should prepare for daily scheduled power interruptions from Tuesday, 20 January, through Sunday, 25 January.

The load reduction will occur twice daily for each planned segment.

While national load shedding remains suspended, Eskom continues to implement targeted outages to manage the ongoing strain on the electrical grid.

Areas affected by load reduction

Two blocks of areas in Cape Town will be impacted by the scheduled outages:

Block A:

  • Philippi East
  • Crossroads
  • Klipfontein
  • Mfuleni

Block B:

  • Philippi
  • Crossroads
  • Klipfontein
  • Eersterivier
  • Mfuleni
  • Highgate (Silversands)
  • Part of Airport Industrial
  • Khaya
  • Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

Western-Cape-Jan-2026-1Download

Daily schedule

Load reduction differs from load shedding. Eskom implements these measures to prevent overloading on the electricity network in specific areas.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” the utility explained.

The power cuts will continue throughout the week, aligning with the usual peak-demand periods – early mornings and evenings.

“Eskom implements load reduction from 5am – 9am and 5pm – 10pm.”

Residents are advised to prepare for these disruptions by ensuring devices are fully charged and planning meals in accordance with the outage schedule.

The scheduled cuts help manage demand on the local distribution network during peak usage times.

In September 2025, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that load reduction would cease within 18 months.

