These Joburg areas will experience City Power’s planned outages this week

City Power apologised for the inconvenience caused by the planned outages.

City Power has announced a series of planned power interruptions across multiple regions of Johannesburg, beginning on Monday and extending through the weekend.

The outages form part of essential maintenance work on the electricity network.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service,” City Power stated.

Braamfontein and inner city areas affected on Monday

Residents and businesses in Braamfontein will experience power outages today from 8am until 4pm due to maintenance at the Braamfontein Substation.

The affected areas include:

De Beer Street,

Melle Street,

77 De Korte Street, and

Jorrisen Street.

These are all located in Region F under the Inner City SDC.

City Power warned customers to exercise caution throughout the interruption period.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the utility said.

ALSO READ: DA accuses Tshwane of violating Nersa conditions amid power crisis

Midrand maintenance scheduled for Tuesday

Randjespark Corporate Park in Midrand will face a power interruption on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, from 9am until 5pm.

The work will be carried out at the Randjespark Switching Station in Region A.

The maintenance will affect the Randjespark corporate park area.

Multiple areas impacted on Wednesday

Wednesday will see the most extensive maintenance work, with two separate substations undergoing essential repairs.

The Fort Substation will affect 24 Hoofd Street, National School of the Arts, and Biccard Street in the inner city.

Meanwhile, the Wemmer Substation will impact several southern suburbs.

Areas affected by the Wemmer Substation maintenance include:

Haddon,

Turffontein,

Oakdene,

Glenesk/Stafford Standby, and

Forest Hill.

All Wednesday outages are scheduled from 8am until 4pm in Region F.

ALSO READ: Eight days of blackouts frustrate Pretoria residents

Lehae substation work on Thursday

On Thursday, 22 January 2026, residents in Lenasia and surrounding areas will experience power interruptions from 8am until 4pm due to maintenance at the Lehae Substation in Region G.

The list of affected areas includes:

Lehae,

Lehae Phase 2,

Clover Standby,

Clover Number 1,

Waterbuck Street,

Lehae Number 1,

Lehae Phase 1 Standby, and

Lehae Phase 1 to Ivy Street

Additionally, several MSS substations numbered 2105, 2130, 2135, and 01706 will also be affected.

Weekend maintenance in Roodepoort

The weekend will bring interruptions to the western suburbs, with Friday’s maintenance affecting Florida and Florida CBD from 8am until 4pm.

Work at the Fieldhouse Switching Station in Region C will facilitate the necessary repairs.

Saturday’s scheduled maintenance at the Rhinoceros Switching Station will impact Hill Fox Power Centre and a small area of Weltevreden Park, also in Region C.

The interruption will also run from 8am until 4pm.

City Power apologised for the inconvenience caused by the planned outages.

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption,” the utility stated.

READ NEXT: DA in city power play with Tshwane after party lays formal complaint