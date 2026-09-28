Eskom load reduction schedule for the rest of September

Check which areas face load reduction this week, as Eskom says the number of affected customers has dropped to 3.4%.

Eskom said load reduction now affected 247 617 customers, or 3.4% of its customer base.

The utility announced the update on 25 September.

Fewer customers affected

Eskom said more than 1.4 million customers were taken off the list.

That was about 86% of the 1.69 million customers targeted.

“Seven of South Africa’s nine provinces have been completely removed from load reduction.”

According to Eskom, Limpopo and Mpumalanga benefited most, with 670 785 customers. Gauteng followed with 493 243.

“An estimated 1 446 771 customers are no longer impacted by load reduction.”

Why load reduction continues

Eskom said the power system stayed stable. It explained that the cuts were not caused by an electricity shortage.

“Generation capacity continues to exceed demand.”

The utility blamed problems in specific areas. According to Eskom, these were damaging its equipment.

“Illegal connections and meter tampering persist in certain localised areas.”

Plan to end load reduction by 2027

Eskom launched a programme to phase out the cuts. It targeted 971 feeders, which serve about 1.69 million of its 7.2 million customers.

“Eskom has launched a phased programme to eliminate load reduction by 2027.”

The utility said it would roll out smart meters and expand Free Basic Electricity support. It also planned to educate customers.

“These measures will be accompanied by targeted customer education initiatives.”

Load reduction schedule for 28 to 30 September

Eskom said the cuts remained in place in high-risk areas.

According to the utility, they protected communities and the network.

“Eskom continues to implement load reduction as a temporary, targeted measure in high-risk areas.”

Monday’s table will leave areas under Block J in the dark from 5am to 9am.

These include Orange Farm Ext 7-East, Stretford Ext 2, Sharpeville, Tshepiso, Elandsfontein A.

Block I areas were also affected in the same time frame 5am to 9a, including areas such as Monise, Mokoena, Mavimbela, Zuma, Moseleke.

Block G is the last block for the day, where power will be shut off from 5pm to 10pm.

Tsakane Ext 5, Klippan, Mabopane U, Odinburg Gardens, and Tsebe are some of the areas that will be without electricity.

Tuesday’s load reduction schedule will hit Block B, 5am to 9am.

Areas under block B include, Dube, Mofolo-East, Meadowlands Zone 6, Luipaardsvlei and Riverside

Block A, 5pm to 10pm: Ivory Park Ext 8, Kaalfontein Ext 1, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, Protea Glen Ext

On Wednesday, 30 September, Block E will be affected from 5am to 9am, covering several areas including Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, and Nooitgedacht.

In the evening, Block F and J will be without power from 5pm to 10pm.

Affected areas include Cuba, Graceland, Havana, Jetta, and Lakeside.

Meanwhile, Block J will cover Orange Farm Ext 7-East, Stretford Ext 2, Sharpeville, Tshepiso, Elandsfontein AH.

Tap below to see if your area is affected:

Eskom said the measure aimed “to protect both communities and the electricity network”.