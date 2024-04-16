About 95,000 Tshwane residents without electricity – These are the affected areas

Eskom said its technicians are still working on the major outage affecting the customers in Tshwane.

Over 95,000 residents in Tshwane are without power this morning, with Eskom scurrying to restore electricity supply.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the parastatal’s technicians are still working on the major outage affecting the customers in Tshwane.

Affected areas

“Areas affected are Mathibestad, Makapanstad, GaMotla, Eersterus, Stinkwater, Dilopye, Suurman, Majaneng, Sekampaneng, Mashimong, Bridgeview, Kudube, Temba, Rens, Hans Kekana and Hammanskraal West.

“We do not have an estimated time for restoration of electricity at this moment, however, we anticipate that supply will be restored to most areas today,” Mokwena said.

Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience.

“We appreciate your patience during this challenging time. Rest assured; we are doing everything possible to resolve the issue swiftly.”

The cause of the outage is yet to be revealed.

Load shedding

Meanwhile, South Africa will continue to be free from power cuts after Eskom announced that load shedding will remain suspended until further notice.

The country has not experienced any load shedding stages for 20 consecutive days – the longest stretch so far in 2024.

Most power cuts this year were at Stage 1 and 2, showing a shift from the more severe outages of the previous year

According to Eskom, the suspension of the rolling blackouts was due to the sustained availability of generation capacity and emergency reserves at its power stations.

Mokwena said a total of 2 150 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity had been anticipated to be restored by Monday.

“Eskom will provide an update on Wednesday afternoon or promptly communicate any significant changes should they occur.”

Winter

Last week, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa attributed the noticeable decrease in the intensity and frequency of load shedding across South Africa to planned maintenance.

This has signalled progress in energy stability as the winter season edges closer.

Ramokgopa hinted that Eskom plans to leverage the extra capacity generated from wind energy to mitigate the impact of load shedding, starting in May.

“In winter, when the cold front passes through the Western and Eastern Cape, the wind generation increases significantly, so we are going to see a greater contribution from wind energy during those months,” he said.

The minister disclosed that while the winter plan was still underway, Eskom anticipates allocating R30 billion for diesel procurement for the current financial year.

