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Mounting forensic cases prompt Eskom to seek specialist investigators

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

3 June 2026

06:30 am

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The crackdown comes amid high profile scandals, including irregular diesel procurement contracts worth billions and ghost vending losses.

Eskom turns up heat on corruption: Tender targets backlog of forensic cases

Dan Marokane assumed his new role as Eskom CEO on 1 March. Image: Twitter/ @Eskom_SA

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Eskom has moved to clear its mounting backlog of forensic cases by issuing a September 2026 tender for specialist investigators to fast‑track consequence management and reinforce governance integrity.

The initiative, requiring advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) is aimed at accelerating investigations that could lead to civil litigation and criminal prosecutions.

Crackdown

The crackdown comes amid high‑profile scandals, including irregular diesel procurement contracts worth billions and ghost vending losses that cost Eskom more than R20 billion over three years.

Interim reports have already flagged procurement lapses, with disciplinary action underway. Coupled with a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling forcing Eskom to disclose coal and diesel contracts, the initiative signals a renewed push for transparency, accountability, and prosecutions in cases once thought dormant.

Probe

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the utility’s forensic investigation function is a critical component of its governance, assurance, and consequence management framework.

“It plays a central role in safeguarding organisational integrity, strengthening accountability, and sustaining public, stakeholder, and shareholder confidence.”

Over recent years, a build‑up of legacy cases has slowed the conclusion of investigations, prompting Eskom to seek additional capacity.

The tender calls for the appointment of between eight and ten external firms to work alongside internal teams. These providers are expected to offer specialised skills, including digital forensics, data analytics, polygraph testing, handwriting analysis, and document examination.

Source model

Mokwena said Eskom operates on a co‑sourced model, with cases investigated either internally or by contracted service providers.

“The new panel is intended to accelerate resolution of outstanding matters, with contracts distributed evenly to ensure resources are used efficiently. The tender specifies that appointments will follow Eskom’s procurement processes, with requirements for fairness, transparency, and compliance with regulations.”

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Contact period

The contract period is set at 18 months, comprising a 12‑month term with a six‑month contingency.

“Tender details are listed under number E2955CXMWP in Eskom’s bulletin,” Mokwena added.

The intervention forms part of Eskom’s wider efforts to strengthen governance and demonstrate effective consequence management. By expanding investigative capacity, the utility aims to clear the backlog of cases and reinforce accountability across the organisation.

Read more on these topics

corruption diesel Eskom scandal Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) tender Tender Fraud

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