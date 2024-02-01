Even with no response ANC will forge ahead with disciplinary action against Zuma says Mbalula

The ANC says it had not seen a formal response from Jacob Zuma on his suspensions

The ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said the party will press on with disciplinary action against former president Jacob Zuma

ALSO READ: ANC ‘ready to defend itself’ against Zuma in possible court action

Mbalula who was speaking at a National Executive Committee (NEC) Lekgotla press briefing told the media that he was not sure if Zuma had written back to the party concerning his suspension but he said even if he had it would not make a difference to the NEC resolutions.

“The decision of the National Executive Committee will be enforced and will be implemented. That decision has been announced publicly as it is public a requirement of our constitution,” he said.

ALSO READ: ANC guns for Zuma: Here’s their battle plan

Mbalula said the ANC had several options to communicate to Zuma concerning his suspension.

“You can announce the decision publicly, you can communicate the decision by way of writing or telephonically so all of the above have been done,” he said.

Mbalula said he had noted that there had been a video on social media where Zuma was speaking in vernacular concerning his suspension and pending expulsion from the ANC.

But he said Zuma would still have to respond formally to the ANC’s communication of the charges he faces. It was not clear when Zuma would sit in front of a disciplinary committee.

He has been accused of breaking the ANC’s constitution and bringing the party into disrepute through his involvement in the formation of the uMkonto weSizwe (MK) Party