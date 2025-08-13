Evicted Germiston residents have cost Ekurhuleni millions, mayor says [VIDEO]

More than 400 residents were removed from the Pharoe Park complex after illegally occupying units and failing to pay rent.

City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza says the residents evicted from a block of flats in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, have cost the city millions in municipal debt.

The city said the illegal occupiers were given an eviction notice by the City of Ekurhuleni Housing Company Phase 2 on 26 June to leave the apartments after obtaining a court order.

No backing down

However, some residents said they had not received any notices to vacate the apartments. The eviction has left the residents, some with children, stranded and nowhere to go.

Xhakaza said the city will not back down on evicting tenants who illegally occupy flats.

“We are firm, because running up and down and allowing these things to actually happen, it’s what eventually contributes to the entire lawlessness, and they think it is possible that when they do this sort of intimidation, including burning down properties, that we would actually back down.

“I think we are determined as a leadership, our communities, they are in full support of the action that we’re taking. They want us to restore law and order and reclaim our CBDs,” Xhakaza said.

Legal processes

He added that evicted tenants are aware of the legal processes and avenues available to them.

“We are available for conversations with communities, but I can tell you – they know what to do. They choose illegal occupation because they get to pay less rent and benefit from the lawlessness.”

Couples hopes dashed

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber has come to the assistance of a couple whose wedding day was dashed after the Home Affairs building was set alight by protestors.

The couple said they were meant to get married at the office on Tuesday, but were left shattered after the Home Affairs building went up in flames.

Schreiber said the team is working to find their contact details.

“This is a heartbreaking infringement on their dignity on their most beautiful day (and on her birthday, nogal). We will do everything we can to find them and give them the special day they deserve.”

Arrests

Schreiber also confirmed that a case has now been opened against two suspects alleged to be involved in the torching of the Home Affairs offices.

The two suspects believed to be protestors from Pharoe Park allegedly threw a petrol bomb into the Home Affairs offices, causing them to be set alight and destroyed.

