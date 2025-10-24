Ex-ANC MP ordered to start serving prison term for fraud and money laundering

The MP was found guilty of fraud and money laundering in connection with an irregularly paid grant of R6 million

Former ANC MP and convicted fraudster Manyaba Rubben Mohlaloga has been ordered to report to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to commence serving his 20-year prison sentence.

Mohlaloga, who was Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture and Land Affairs, was found guilty of fraud and money laundering in connection with an irregularly paid R6 million grant to an entity on the verbal instruction of the then CEO of the Land Bank, without following the requisite approval procedures.

Personal benefit

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the ANC MP, in his capacity as the then Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, was among the individuals who personally benefited from the illicitly approved grant.

Mogle said the matter was brought to the Hawks’ attention by the Land Bank, which was responsible for managing and administering the AgriBEE Fund valued at R100 million.

Guilty

Parliament allocated the fund to promote the empowerment of previously disadvantaged farmers.

“He was found guilty on one count of fraud and one count of money laundering, resulting in his sentencing on 14 February 2019.

“The court imposed 15 years’ imprisonment on each count, with 10 years of the money laundering sentence ordered to run concurrently, resulting in an effective 20-year term.”

Mohlaloga lodged appeals with both the Pretoria High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which were unsuccessful.

Appeal

Following the SCA’s order on 8 August 2025, directing that he commence his sentence, Mohlaloga filed an urgent application for bail extension, pending an intended application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

Mogale said the bail extension application was heard in the Pretoria High Court on 16 September 2025 and was successfully opposed by the State.

“On 13 October 2025, the court refused the bail application, ordering that Mr Mohlaloga surrender himself for incarceration.”

Investigation

Acting Hawks head Lieutenant General Patrick Mbotho commended the investigation and prosecution teams for their outstanding diligence and commitment.

“This case is a clear demonstration that the Hawks and the justice system remain resolute in bringing those who abuse positions of trust and authority to justice.

The matter follows one of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit’s landmark cases, registered in Brooklyn in October 2012.

