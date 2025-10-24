Judge Aubrey Ledwaba denies receiving R2.5m to release ‘KT’ Molefe on bail

Alleged crime kingpin Katiso 'KT' Molefe was arrested for the murder of Armand Swart, a Vereeniging engineer who was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has responded to allegations of bribery against Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, who is accused of accepting R2.5 million to grant bail to alleged crime kingpin Katiso “KT” Molefe.

The claim of Molefe being released on bail surfaced during testimony this week before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

“Witness A”

On 21 October, a witness identified as “Witness A” told the Commission that he heard from an informer that a sum of R2.5 million was earmarked to secure bail for Molefe.

The witness, however, did not know if this money was intended for Ledwaba or the Public Prosecutor.

Allegation to be tested

In a statement, Maya said the testimony, an allegation, is yet to be tested and proved and still has the potential of damaging the integrity of the Judiciary.

“We reiterate a plea which the Judiciary has issued on numerous previous occasions – that any person who has evidence of a Judge’s misconduct must promptly lodge a complaint against that Judge with the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“The process of the JSC is triggered by a formal complaint on oath, which has not been done in this case,” Maya said.

Maya has, however, discussed the matter with Ledwaba, including the possibility of granting him special leave pending finalisation of the Madlanga Commission, according to the statement.

Ledwaba denies claims

The Judiciary said Ledwaba has denied receiving any money to grant Molefe bail, has indicated that he will not take special leave, which a Judge may not be forced to take and applies for voluntarily.

“He has also indicated that he is seeking legal advice and expressed a wish to be afforded an opportunity to give his side of the story at the Madlanga Commission.

“The Judiciary acknowledges its obligation to ensure that appropriate action is taken expeditiously where any Judicial Officer is found to have acted unlawfully or unethically and reasserts its commitment to its duty to serve all South Africans with impartiality and integrity,” the Judiciary said.

KT bail

Molefe was released on R400 000bail earlier this month after winning his appeal. This amount is in addition to the R100 000 bail granted by the North Gauteng High Court in June.

He launched his leave to appeal application with the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court denied him bail on 20 August.

Molefe was arrested for the murder of Armand Swart, a Vereeniging engineer who was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

