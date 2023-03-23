Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko ‘aggrieved’ after corruption case delayed

Citizen Reporter

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko says he is “aggrieved” by the delays in his fraud and corruption case.

Koko and seven others, including his wife and two stepdaughters, appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

The accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

They were arrested in October 2022, in connection to a multibillion rand contract Eskom entered into with Swiss engineering company Asea Brown Boveri (ABB).

Postponement

After having been released on bail ranging from R70 000 and R300 000, the case was expected to continue on Thursday, but the state requested that the matter be postponed for further investigations.

Reacting to the postponement, Koko expressed his dissatisfaction over the delay.

ALSO READ: Koko’s arrest ‘huge but not promising’ due to ‘vague’ accusations – analyst

“This was an investigative-driven arrest. The state asked for almost five months of postponement pending investigations.

“Nearly five months later, they have asked for another five months postponement pending further investigations. I am aggrieved,” he said in a tweet.

Koko previously claimed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was setting itself up for failure.

This is was an investigative-driven arrest. The state asked for almost five months of postponement pending investigations. Nearly five months later, they have asked for another five months postponement pending further investigations.



I am aggrieved. https://t.co/BhOlzX82qR— Engineer Matšhela Koko, MBL (@koko_matshela) March 23, 2023

In his bail conditions, former Eskom boss was ordered to report to the Douglasdale Police Station and must notify the investigating officer if he plans to travel outside Gauteng.

However, this has since been relaxed, according to Koko.

I am relieved that my bail conditions have been relaxed. I no longer have to report to the police station weekly or at all, and my travelling restrictions have been lifted.



We will have the last laugh. Thank you for support guys.— Engineer Matšhela Koko, MBL (@koko_matshela) March 23, 2023

Kickbacks

Koko and his family are alleged to have spent R38 million in kickbacks from a R2 billion tender on holidays and properties.

According to reports, R14 million of the total was spent on upgrading a block of flats in Middelburg as per the charge sheet and an affidavit by an investigating officer.

The affidavit stated that Koko also travelled abroad more than 30 times since January 2018 – including trips to Dubai, Addis Ababa and Hong Kong among others.

RELATED: Matshela Koko’s arrest will test Zuma loyalties

The money trail reportedly started from ABB and flowed into bank accounts belonging to called Impulse International, a company which was partially owned by Koko’s stepdaughter.

The Investigating Directorate (ID) had initially arrested four people earlier in July.

Former ABB employees, Muhammed Mooidheen and Vernon Pillay, were accused of using their influence and cashing in on irregular gratifications estimated at R8.6 million, which included cash and luxury vehicles, for awarding an irregular contract to Impulse.

In addition, their spouses were also alleged to have benefited from the contract.

All four suspects’ assets were seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

Background

ABB was awarded a R2.2-billion control and instrumentation contract for Eskom’s Kusile Power Station in 2015.

After getting the deal, ABB then irregularly awarded a R549.6 million sub-contract to Impulse International.

The Swiss company was among four other contractors named by Eskom to have benefited from overpayments to work on Kusile.

In December 2020, ABB reached an agreement with Eskom and the Specialised Investigating Unit (SIU) to repay R1.5 billion back for the overpayment.

NOW READ: State Capture: Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko challenges ‘biased’ Zondo report