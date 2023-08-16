By Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
16 Aug 2023
5:45 am
News

Experts divided on new call for the death penalty

The effectiveness of severe sentences for a convicted sex trafficker sparks debate.

death penalty
Photo: iStock
Although convicted sex trafficker and child rapist Gerhard Ackerman’s 12 life sentences were the harshest in South Africa, it will still not scare off potential offenders away. This is the view of some crime experts, with one calling for the death penalty. Criminologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen said there was no problem with the sentencing guidelines in South Africa. “The problem is the parole guidelines. In any other country with such dangerous criminals like Ackerman, the sentence would be life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” he said. WATCH: Convicted child rapist Gerhard Ackerman given 12 life sentences Barkhuizen expressed concern...

