Another explosion rocks Johannesburg

By Faizel Patel

Just a day after a destructive explosion rocked Johannesburg, emergency services have responded to another blast in Bram Fischerville, Soweto.

City of Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the explosion happened on Thursday afternoon.

“The explosion resulted from dynamite connected to a vehicle battery. Three people were affected by the blast.

“One person has died from injuries sustained from the explosion. One person was rushed to hospital and the other sustained minor injuries. The incident was reported to Joburg EMS at 2:24pm,” she said.

Joburg CBD explosion

Meanwhile the City of Joburg said it was awaiting a report from authorities on the explosion on Bree Street in Central Johannesburg that claimed one life and injured 48 others.

Thirty-seven vehicles, most of them taxis, were also damaged during the explosion which destroyed sections of Bree and Rissik streets.

While Egoli Gas said it is unlikely the explosion was caused by a gas pipeline or leak, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the cause of the blast is yet to be determined.