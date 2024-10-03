Three suspects linked with extortion and murder dead in separate shootouts

Police said extortion remains a top priority and encouraged victims to come forward

Three suspects wanted for a string of extortion and murder cases in the eThekwini district were shot and fatally wounded in two separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

It is understood the criminals were killed in a shootout with police in KZN on Wednesday afternoon and the early hours of Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in the first incident, officers followed up on information regarding the whereabouts of a suspect who was wanted for at least four cases of extortion and another four counts of murder.

Shootout

Netshiunda said the crimes were allegedly committed in the KwaNdengezi and Mariannhill areas.

“When police arrived at a house at Gilebe in Inanda, the suspect fired shots at the police and during the shootout, the suspect was shot and fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a 7.65 pistol with four rounds of ammunition.”

In the second shootout, police operationalised intelligence which uncovered the hideout spot of two suspects who were also wanted for extortion and murder cases.

Netshiunda said the suspects were cornered at Edabe informal settlement in Tshelimnyama in Mariannhill when the suspects shot at the police from inside the house.

“In self-defence, police returned fire. During the shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded. They were found in possession of two firearms. All recovered firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if they are linked to other crime scenes.

Extortion

The three deceased suspects had linkages to the six suspects who were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police at a holiday accommodation in South Beach, Durban at the beginning of September 2024,” Netshiunda said.

Last month, six suspected extortion and murder suspects were killed in a shootout with police in Durban.

It is understood the gun battle took place in South Beach, in the Point area of Durban, just before midnight.

Netshiunda said the suspects were wanted for several extortion and murder cases, the most recent being the slaying of four people in Mariannhill.

Gun battles

More than 50 alleged suspects have been killed in shootouts with police since April this year.

The gun battles have raised questions about whether criminals are waging a war against police or law enforcement officials against the criminals as officers crack down on crime in various provinces.

Police said extortion remains a top priority and encouraged victims to come forward and report any incidents to their nearest police station.

