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Fake Tshwane electricity contractor arrested for illegal reconnections in Soshanguve

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

12 July 2026

03:05 pm

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The city said the suspect's vehicle displayed a City of Tshwane contractor sticker on the bonnet.

TMPD

Image: TMPD

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Tshwane Metro Police said a man posing as a municipal contractor was caught reconnecting power for cash at Block XX, following a tip-off from residents.

The Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department’s Cable Theft Unit arrested a man on Saturday, 11 July 2026, after he was found impersonating a City of Tshwane electricity contractor and illegally reconnecting power for payment in Block XX, Soshanguve.

Tip-off leads to arrest

According to the city, the arrest followed a tip-off from vigilant community members who had reported unauthorised electricity reconnections in the area.

Cable Theft Unit officers were activated and swiftly responded to the scene.

“Upon arrival, officers found a man matching the description actively reconnecting electricity at one of the residences that had been previously disconnected by the City of Tshwane,” the city detailed.

Fake contractor sticker raised suspicion

The city said the suspect’s vehicle displayed a City of Tshwane contractor sticker on the bonnet, which prompted officers to request official documentation authorising him to work on municipal infrastructure.

It was then confirmed that the man was neither employed nor contracted by the city.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. According to the city, “during the arrest, officers discovered cash in his possession, which was identified as payment for the illegal reconnection work.”

He remains in custody at the local police station and is expected to appear in court to face charges of tampering with municipal essential infrastructure.

Police commend community, urge vigilance

TMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner YCR Faro, commended the community members for coming forward and the officers for their swift response.

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According to the city, Faro “commended the community members for fearlessly coming forth with information and the officers involved for their hard work and swift response in handling this case.”

She also called on residents to stay alert, “and report any suspicious activities related to the tampering of municipal infrastructure by contacting TMPD on 012 358 7095/7096”.

Read more on these topics

arrest City of Tshwane (COT) Electricity Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD)

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