Hawks nab five for illegal chrome mining in Thabazimbi

Investigators found that the mining being carried out at the site breached environmental and mining laws.

Five suspects, aged between 43 and 50, were arrested this week after a multi-agency operation shut down suspected illegal chrome mining activity in the Thabazimbi policing area, the Hawks said.

Operation targets illegal mining site

According to police spokesperson Colonel Avele Fumba, the operation formed part of an ongoing probe into claims of unlawful chrome mining in the area.

“The suspects were arrested this week by the Limpopo Serious Organised Crime Investigation team working in close collaboration with Thabazimbi SAPS, Hoopdal SAPS, Dwaalboom SAPS, the Thabazimbi Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and officials from the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR),” said Fumba.

The operation was launched after officials received a tip-off, which was then verified by the relevant regulatory authority before the team moved in.

Fumba said the site was targeted once this process had confirmed the allegations. “Acting on information received and subsequent verification conducted by the relevant regulatory authority, the multidisciplinary team executed a disruptive operation at the identified mining site,” Fumba said.

Suspects to face environmental charges

Investigators found that the mining being carried out at the site breached environmental and mining laws, according to Fumba.

The five suspects were consequently taken into custody for alleged illegal mining and for contravening Section 24F(1) of the National Environmental Management Act, 1998.

Fumba confirmed the group’s scheduled court date, saying, “The suspects are expected to appear before the Thabazimbi Magistrate’s Court on 14 July 2026.”

Hawks vow to keep targeting illegal miners

Limpopo Hawks provincial head Major General (Adv.) Gopz Govender commended the agencies involved, saying their joint effort reflected a shared commitment to protecting the country’s economy and natural resources.

Govender stressed that the crime carried real consequences, stating, “Illegal mining is not a victimless crime. It strips the country of its mineral wealth, damages the environment and fuels criminality.”

He warned that offenders would continue to be pursued.

“Those who choose to profit through unlawful mining activities must know that the Hawks, together with our law enforcement partners, will continue to identify, investigate and bring offenders before the courts to account for their actions.”