Family of five killed in horror KZN crash

A three-year-old child and two-month-old baby were among those killed.

The accident occurred on Sunday in the Dokodweni, Gingindlovu area. Picture: KZN Transport Department.

A family of five people, including a three-year-old child and a two-month-old baby, were killed in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred on Sunday in the Dokodweni, Gingindlovu area.

A further seven occupants sustained injuries, with four children, all under the age of 14, sustaining serious injuries.

Accident

IPSS Medical Services spokesperson Samanthan Meyrick said the seriously injured patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to nearby facilities for further care.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.”

The KZN Transport and Human Settlement Department’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said they are saddened by the latest crash.

“After what has been a relatively safe winter holiday, we have just received a report from our dedicated team from Road Traffic Inspectorate informing me about a horrific accident on R66 Nyezane in Gingindlovu.

“Although the RTI teams, the South African Police Service, and emergency services are still busy with recovery and rescue operations, we wish to indicate that five passengers unfortunately died on the scene, three adults and two children,” Sibiya said.

Investigations

Sibiya said that according to the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), a Hyundai Grand i10 was transporting eight passengers.

“They were travelling from Nongoma to Durban. Three other passengers from the same vehicle survived. In a second vehicle, a white Ford Ranger LDV, there were four passengers who survived. They were travelling towards Gingindlovu.”

Condolences

Sibiya said preliminary reports indicate that the Ford Ranger LDV lost control and collided head-on with the Hyundai Grand i10.

“We pause to pay our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. We request motorists to be patient as both lanes remain closed. We will send more updates as the night progresses.

“As we count down to the reopening of schools, I have mandated RTI to strengthen road safety measures,” Sibiya said.

The exact cause of the crash is being investigated.

