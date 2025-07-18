Soccer star’s ‘special treatment’ after deadly crash concerns grieving mom [VIDEO]

The soccer star's luxury car crashed into another, in an accident that killed the young child and injured another 13-year-old in Tembisa.

The mother of a nine-year-old child who was killed in an accident allegedly caused by Sekhukhune United soccer star Shaune Mogaila says she’s tired of the delays in the case against him and has turned to AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit for help.

The accident occurred in October last year along Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa, where Mogaila’s BMW M2 collided with a Hyundai Grand i10.

The crash tragically claimed the life of Gomolemo Mavimbela-Kekana. The nine-year-old’s mother, Keo Mavimbela-Kekana, and 13-year-old Thando Khethiwa, the son of Mavimbela’s friend, sustained critical injuries

The Sekhukhune United winger allegedly fled the scene and handed himself over to the police later that day. He was granted bail of R20 000.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police reported that broken liquor bottles and a white substance they suspect was cocaine were found inside the BMW M2.

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, said that nine months later, despite dashcam video evidence of the crash, the matter continues to be postponed for further investigation.

In correspondence with the Rabie Ridge police station commander, Nel asked for an update on the case.

“In our experience of other matters, it has become more and more evident that the Saps either lack the skills to investigate culpable homicide cases or consider them to be of lesser importance. Consequently, little is done to mitigate delays in the blood alcohol results, which have allowed cases to drag on until they are eventually struck off the roll.

“The trauma caused by this lingering case remains unhealthy for the victims, and our instructions are to not only obtain a status update but also to ensure that justice is served. To that end, we offer both our assistance and that of our client to ensure that the matter is postponed for trial and concluded without further undue delay., Nel said.

The Citizen has contacted the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Lumka Mhanjana for comment. This will be included in the story when received.

Mavimbela said all she wants is justice.

“I approached AfriForum because I feel like there’s no progress in this case. I feel like there’s a lot of runaround. And the only thing that I want is justice in this case. But the way things are going, it doesn’t give any hope because the case has been postponed without a trial.

“It’s always investigations, investigations based on the same reason, which is the blood results. I hope that AfriForum could help me reach justice for my daughter, myself and Thando,” she said.

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit spokesperson Barry Bateman said the unit also represents Thando’s mother, Carol Khethiwa.

He said Keo and her family not only bear the emotional burden of this incident but also the physical and financial burden.

“While Keo walks with a severe limp after undergoing numerous surgeries to heal her body, which was crushed in the wreck that killed her daughter, the football player behind the wheel of the other car runs onto the pitch.

“We share Keo’s concern that Mogaila may be given preferential treatment because of his status as a soccer player. AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit was established to ensure that everyone is treated equally before the law, regardless of political or social status,” Bateman said.

The matter is scheduled to return to the Tembisa Magistrates Court on 16 September 2025.

