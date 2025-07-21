Rehab or cult? TRC ex-patients look towards collective civil, criminal case

Locals claimed online that the centre is “not a rehab but something sinister".

Following The Citizen’s investigation and article on Tetelestai Recovery Centre (TRC), a string of disturbing allegations has emerged online, with more former patients and community members accusing the facility of abuse, financial exploitation and psychological manipulation disguised as treatment.

TRC owner accused of major abuse and manipulation

One account described how a young man was allegedly sent to the centre for a minor addiction to cigarettes and, after being caught smoking, was locked in a cell “no bigger than a toilet”.

He was reportedly forced to scrub the small space with a brush for hours each day as punishment.

Locals claimed online that the centre is “not a rehab but something sinister”, with rumours of other illegal activities linked to the property mulled by concerned people.

Another former patient alleged he was humiliated and made to sit in one spot from 6am until 9pm, digging a hole with a teaspoon for three weeks, exactly as witnesses had told The Citizen.

He claimed a volunteer at the facility called him a racial slur too nasty to print and stole R7 000 in cash.

He has rallied a group of witnesses who say they are willing to testify to anyone about what really goes on inside.

Calls for an investigation into rehab

Calls for police intervention have grown louder, with some urging victims to lay formal charges.

More serious accusations have been made by others, who claim they were trapped in the centre against their will.

One woman, who claimed she escaped after a week despite paying six months’ fees upfront, described De Klerk as “a manipulator” who uses religion as a weapon to break people down, rather than help them heal.

She accused him of unethical and abusive practices, including shaming patients with religious teachings, refusing to let them leave and exploiting families for financial gain by prolonging stays.

She also alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour. De Klerk denied this previously.

Others alleged the owner routinely vilified patients, telling them they were “monsters” undeserving of forgiveness.

Alleged racial slurs, forced isolation and public humiliation were repeatedly mentioned.

Community members have called for the facility to be shut down, while those affected are urging others to come forward to build a collective civil and criminal case.

Many victims insist the facility operates more like a punitive cult than a rehabilitation centre, preying on vulnerable families desperate for help.

Brad Nathanson, retained by the Edwards’ family to investigate the circumstances of Luke Edwards’ death at, or because of, treatment at TRC, said that nothing shocks him any more about De Klerk and his attorney.

“This is in keeping with everything I have been told by so many about him and his God complex. You can’t make this up, and why would anybody do so? I am repulsed,” said Nathanson.

