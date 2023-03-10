Family of hijacked Lenasia businessman calls for privacy

Faizel Patel

The family of a prominent Lenasia businessman who was hijacked has asked the community to respect their privacy and refrain from sharing fake news about his death.

Monty Devchand was hijacked at his place of business in Grand Place, by unknown suspects on Thursday.

Devchand’s family owns the popular Laxmi Cash and Carry grocery outlet in Lenasia.

Hijacking

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers found the philanthropist laying on the roadway.

“Whilst attending the scene, the officers received information that the gentleman is a businessman from Lenasia, who was hijacked earlier and thrown out of the moving vehicle.

It’s understood the suspects fled in Devchand’s vehicle.

Fihla said the matter was reported to the Lenasia police station and the case was being investigated.

Injuries

According to Pulsate Emergency Services, Devchand has sustained a “massive head injury”.

“The patient was found in a critical condition, we stabilised him and he was taken to the Lenmed Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital for further care,” Pulsate Shuaib Ebrahim said.

Fake news

However, since Devchand’s hospitalisation, Lenasia social media WhatsApp groups have been flooded with posts claiming that the businessman had died.

Devchand’s condition

The Devchand family told The Citizen that they were “upset” by the fake reports.

“He is in a critical condition. The family appreciates all the good wishes and intentions from the community. The family humbly requests that they are afforded privacy during this difficult time,” the family said.

Hijacker killed

Meanwhile, a suspected hijacker was shot dead by a metro police officer in an attempt to rescue a woman driver in Durban on Wednesday

It is understood the officer was travelling behind the woman’s car when the suspects tried to hijack her.

“Four male suspects approached the female victim’s vehicle in an attempted hijacking. Three shots were fired by the metro police officer, hitting one suspect in the head while the other three fled the scene,” said metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu.

