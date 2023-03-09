Body of 15-year-old girl found in shallow grave in boyfriend’s backyard

Citizen Reporter

On the day women around the world celebrated International Women’s Day, the family of 15-year-old Karabo Monyama was left devastated to discover that their daughter had become another victim of gender-based violence.

According to police, the search for the teen, which started on Sunday 5 March 2023, ended in heartbreak when her lifeless body was dug out of a shallow grave in what is believed to be her boyfriend’s backyard.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani, confirmed that the suspect was arrested the same day and was charged for murder, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice.

It was on Sunday that Karabo left her home on Monageng Street in Cyferskuil (Potchefstroom) at around 1pm, telling her family that she was going to watch a soccer match at a nearby field.

As evening descended, Karabo had still not returned home. Funani said that the family then reported the incident and a search was immediately conducted.

“The search was conducted around the neighbourhood and Cyferskuil precinct without any success. The girl was nowhere to be found,” she said.

Three days later

It was only three days later that police managed to track down and question the 23-year-old man believed to be Karabo’s boyfriend. He denied knowing her whereabouts. But police continued with their investigations.

It was not long after that they discovered the freshly dug grave and Karabo’s body in it.

Funani confirmed that the murder accused is expected to appear in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 10 March 2023.

Gender-based violence

South Africa is believed to have one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world, with women and children being the most affected. Government has reported that the issue is complex and deeply rooted in social, cultural, and economic factors, making it a challenge to address.

From October to December 2022, police recorded a double-digit percentage increase for murder (13.6%), attempted murder (19.4%) and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (assault GBH 15.8%) against women.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said in the three months, 4 992 suspects were arrested for GBV-related crimes. During the same period of reporting, 71 accused were handed down 89 life sentences.

“219 accused were sentenced between one to nine years imprisonment, culminating to a total of 1 079 years behind bars. 143 accused were sentenced between 10 to 19 years imprisonment, which is a combined sentence of 2 063 years’ imprisonment.

“While 67 other accused were collectively sentenced to 20 years and more for GBVF-related crimes,” he said.

