Prominent Lenasia businessman injured after attempted hijacking

A prominent Lenasia businessman has been rushed to hospital after a hijacking in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

According to local ward councillor, Imraan Moosa, Monty Devchand was hijacked at his place of business in Grand Place by unknown suspects.

“He was pushed out of the vehicle at the corner of Flamingo Street and Hydrangea Avenue on Wednesday morning, and the suspects fled in the vehicle,” said Moosa.

Devchand’s family owns the popular Laxmi Cash and Carry grocery outlet in Lenasia.

Speaking to The Citizen, Pulsate Emergency Services’ Shuaib Ebrahim said they treated Devchand for his injuries.

“Just after 8.30am, we were called out for a man lying on road at the corner of Flamingo and Hydrangea. We immediately dispatched our vehicles.”

“On arrival at the scene, we were told by bystanders that he was pushed out of the vehicle and he sustained a massive head injury. The patient was found in a critical condition, we stabilised him and he was taken to the Lenmed Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital for further care,” Ebrahim said.

He said the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and private security were on the scene when they arrived.

Hijacking kingpin

Last month, a suspect believed to be the kingpin in an international high-calibre vehicles hijacking syndicate that operated in Johannesburg’s suburbs was arrested.

It is understood the syndicate targeted luxury vehicles in Johannesburg, and after hijacking their victims, they would then coordinate the transporting of these vehicles to neighbouring countries.

According to police reports, Gauteng’s top brass in law enforcement agencies came together on this joint operation to identify the man and track him down to a single location.

Police further claimed that the suspect had, to date, worked very systematically and carefully to cover his tracks making it very hard for law enforcement officials to bring him to book.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, applauded the team that worked to locate and arrest the suspect.

Mawela also ordered police to conduct a thorough investigation and profile the suspect as he is believed to be part of a bigger syndicate.

