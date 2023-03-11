Police nab truck hijackings suspect at a tavern

Citizen Reporter

A 24-year-old man believed to be involved in several truck hijackings in the Masoyi area in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, was arrested at a tavern this week.

According to a police report, a task team from Crime Intelligence received information about the suspect’s whereabouts, leading them to a tavern in Mahushu.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that the suspect was found in the tavern, having arrived in a light motor vehicle. Police cornered him and proceeded to question him.

They then searched the vehicle and discovered a firearm with ammunition, for which the suspect failed to produce a license.

ALSO READ: Lenasia businessman injured in hijacking

Mohlala confirmed that the suspect was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.

“The firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether it was not used in other crimes.

“Preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect was involved in other criminal activities hence a charge of robbery with a firearm was added,” Mohlala said.

He also said that police cannot rule out the possibility of adding even more charges against the suspect as the investigation continues.

Mohlala further confirmed that the suspect’s vehicle was also confiscated for further investigation.

The suspect is set to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing the said charges.

Woman kidnapped and held hostage

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police in Cape Town arrested a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman in connection with an alleged kidnapping.

According to police reports, officers from Cape Town Central Police followed up on information that a 28-year-old woman had been held against her will at a local hotel.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said that the victim had managed to escape and provide the police with information about her captors.

“Police members returned back to the hotel after she provided them with information.

“An unknown woman opened the door of the room where the complainant was allegedly kept against her will. The unknown woman was questioned after which she voluntarily handed over two packets containing tik,” Captain van Wyk said.

After obtaining permission to continue searching the room, police discovered 1011 tablets, which they believe to be mandrax, along with another drug known as G-liquid, which is reportedly used as a date rape drug.

The drugs have been seized and will undergo forensic testing.

Following the arrest of the 40-year-old female and the seizure of the drugs, the police received additional intelligence on the whereabouts of a male accomplice.

After tracing his location to another hotel in Cape Town, members of the police made their way there and arrested the 39-year-old male suspect. Further investigation revealed that the male suspect was linked to numerous contact crimes reported in Gauteng.

Both suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s court on Monday.

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

NOW READ: Zimbabwean mastermind among five nabbed for kidnapping of businessman