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Family meeting on femicide: Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

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By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

1 minute read

29 September 2026

01:51 pm

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The address is set to start at 7pm.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

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Gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) will take centre stage on Tuesday evening, when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation.

The presidency confirmed that the speech, set to start at 7pm, will update the nation on the steps the government is taking to confront the scourge.

It will also include updates on investigations into the murder of women in and around the City of Ekurhuleni.

GBVF was officially declared a national disaster by Ramaphosa on 20 November 2025.

He used his Heritage Day event speech to condemn the scourge and labelled it a “national shame”.

“The abuse, rape and killing of women is not our heritage.

“The pain and suffering that the women of South Africa have been put through stands out as a national shame.”

This is a developing story

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Cyril Ramaphosa Gender-based Violence (GBV)
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