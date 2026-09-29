Residents heard Thembisa cemetery murder victim pleading for her life

The police made the grim discovery of Nxumalo's body near the cemetery in the Vusimuzi section of Thembisa on Saturday morning.

Residents living near Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, where a woman’s body was found on 26 September, allegedly heard her screaming and pleading for her life before she died.

This is what was heard at the Thembisa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as Matome Victor Rampedi, 36, appeared in connection with the murder of Ntombifuthu Nxumalo.

Man appears in court for Thembisa cemetery murder

The police made the grim discovery of Nxumalo’s body near the cemetery in the Vusimuzi section of Thembisa on Saturday morning. Her body was found naked and had sustained serious head injuries.

The victim’s death brought the number of a string of deaths in Ekurhuleni since July this year to 10.

Following Nxumalo’s death, the police traced Rampedi to an address in Thembisa.

Officers later established that he had fled to Limpopo, where members of the South African Police Service in Limpopo arrested the accused in Mohlabaneng Village.

Rampedi faces charges of murder following the discovery of Nxumalo’s body. The state alleges that she was fatally assaulted.

Residents near cemetery allegedly heard Nxumalo screaming

“It is further alleged that the deceased had been drinking at a local tavern with a female acquaintance before leaving the premises in the company of the accused,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said on Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that residents living near the cemetery allegedly heard a woman screaming and pleading for her life during the incident.”

Mohlatlole added that the NPA is steadfast in its resolve to stop violence against women and ensure those who perpetrate such crimes are prosecuted.

“The NPA will continue to prosecute this matter without fear, favour, or prejudice in pursuit of justice for the victim and her family,” he said.

Meanwhile, the tragic series of women’s murders in Ekurhuleni has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Family meeting

Shortly after Nxumalo’s body was found on Saturday, the police found another woman’s body along the railway line in Springs. This is the 11th woman’s body found in the metro.

The victim’s body was reportedly found half-naked and appeared to have been strangled.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the country on Tuesday evening on the steps being taken by the government to confront gender-based violence and femicide.

He will also provide an update on investigations into the murder of women in and around Ekurhuleni.