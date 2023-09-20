Family of Siya Kolisi’s slain friend Siyanda Mangaliso turns to private investigator for justice

The family of former Eastern Province Kings flank Siyanda Mangaliso have turned to a private investigator to find justice for his murder.

The former professional rugby player was killed on December 10, 2021 while on duty as an e-hailing driver. His body was discovered near the entrance of Newton Park Swimming Pool in Gqeberha. Siya paid heartfelt tribute to his “brother” after his passing.

A case of murder was investigated by police, but Mangaliso’s family have now turned to a private investigator for help.

Speaking to The Citizen, a family spokesperson said they hoped, by doing so Mangaliso’s killers would be found and they would get justice.

“We were robbed of our brother’s life, he was deprived of an opportunity to redeem himself. We believe this was not a random crime and are keeping our candles burning in prayers and asking the public to come forward with any information that may help this investigation be solved.

“Let’s break the silence and expose those who are behind such heinous acts in our communities, so peace can be restored.”

Mangaliso shared an enduring friendship with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, stemming from their days as hostel mates at the prestigious Grey High School, where Mangaliso was Kolisi’s first-team captain.

The pair had secured professional rugby contracts while still in school. However, Mangaliso was banned from rugby for two years after he tested positive for illegal substances in 2013.

At the time of his death, Kolisi shared images of him and the late rugby player.

“My brother always and forever,” wrote Kolisi.

Private Investigator John Alexander from Royal Investigations said he hoped to delve deeper into the events leading up to Managliso’s death.

“His lifeless body was callously dumped, later discovered with a single gunshot wound. His vehicle was found abandoned at Fairview Action Arena. It is believed the gunman requested a lift and intimately executed him, the motive for the killing is unknown.

“The Mangaliso family, still grappling with the loss of their beloved Siyanda, remains puzzled by the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.”

Alexander said the Mount Road police, despite their unwavering efforts, have yet to make any breakthroughs in this case.

“It is with this backdrop of uncertainty and grief that the family has decided to take matters into their own hands.”

He pleaded with the public for assistance on the case.

“We implore anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. Your cooperation could be the key to unraveling the mystery surrounding Siyanda’s death and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The Mangaliso family deserves closure, and the wider community deserves to know that those responsible for this heinous act will face the consequences of their actions. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that no one else falls victim to such a senseless act of violence,” said Alexander.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Alexander at 071 915 4321 or the Mount Road SAPS at 041 394 6316.

“Your anonymity and safety will be protected. Let us stand together as a community and help bring justice to Siyanda Mangaliso’s memory.”