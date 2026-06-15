Fatal N2 crash claims five lives, bus passengers injured

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Five people have been killed in a devastating crash between a bakkie and a long‑distance bus, the Eastern Cape Department of Transport confirmed.

The accident occurred on the N2 near Peddie on Monday morning.

Accident

Eastern Cape Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said four occupants of the bakkie were declared dead when emergency services arrived on the scene.

Binqose said a fifth occupant later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the scene, bringing the total number of fatalities to five.

“All the deceased were travelling in the bakkie and comprised three males and two females. A sixth occupant of the bakkie sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.”

Picture: Eastern Cape Transport Department

Bus driver

Binqose said the bus, which was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town, was carrying passengers at the time of the collision.

“The driver was treated for shock, while a number of passengers received medical attention for minor injuries and trauma.

“The crash occurred at approximately 07:30 on Thursday morning. Emergency personnel, law enforcement agencies and traffic officials responded swiftly to the incident and have since cleared the scene, allowing traffic flow to return to normal,” Binqose said.

Investigation

Binqose said the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Peddie Saps.

The department has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wished the injured person a speedy recovery.

Six killed in Mpumalanga

Last week, six lives were lost in a devastating head‑on collision near Mpumalanga, prompting Community Safety MEC Jackie Macie to renew his call for motorists to remain vigilant.

The accident between two light delivery vehicles (LDVs) occurred on the R542 between Van Dyk’s Drift and Blinkpan, near Middelburg.

The deceased, who died at the scene, included both drivers and four passengers.

Four other people sustained serious injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals in Middelburg and Emalahleni for treatment.