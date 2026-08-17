Mzansi, you get to name Chery’s new KP31 bakkie

The winning entrant will receive R100 000 towards any Chery vehicle and could travel to China in October.

Chery South Africa is calling on the public to help name its new bakkie, currently known as the KP31. And a nationwide competition will give one South African the opportunity to leave a lasting mark on the brand.

The name chosen will be revealed at the Festival of Motoring, taking place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 28 to 30 August.

The competition invites South Africans to submit an original name for the new Chery KP31 ahead of its local launch, which should take place in 2027.

Win R100 000

The winning entrant will receive R100 000 towards the purchase of any Chery vehicle. And may also have the opportunity to travel to China in October. Subject to final confirmation and the competition terms and conditions.

“South Africans are inventive, expressive and rarely short of an opinion, particularly when it comes to their cars,” says Verene Petersen, national marketing manager at Chery South Africa.

“We could have introduced this bakkie with a name decided elsewhere, but we wanted to give South Africans a meaningful role in its story.”

“The winning entry will go beyond the competition itself. It will become part of Chery’s journey in this country.”

Pet names for our cars

The competition draws on a familiar local tradition. South Africans have long given their vehicles names that reflect how they look, how they perform or the role they play in their owners’ lives.

Some are affectionate, others humorous, and many make sense only to the people who chose them.

Chery will bring these stories to life through social media content featuring creators, vehicle enthusiasts and members of the public.

The formal entry process is yet to be confirmed. But you can go to Chery South Africa’s website and vote there. Submissions close on 24 August 2026.

The initiative comes as Chery continues to expand its presence in South Africa.

New Chery bakkie is about work and leisure

Designed for work, family life and leisure, the new highly anticipated Chery KP31 will mark Chery’s entry into an important and distinctly South African vehicle segment.

Full product specifications, pricing and launch information will be announced in due course.

Until then, Chery South Africa is leaving the most important decision to Mzansi: What should its new bakkie be called?