Mahindra’s eagerly awaited new Hilux and Ranger rival revealed

Lifestyler/Scorpio Lifestyler will arrive in South Africa next year, but it remains unknown as to whether it will have the same name.

Having made its debut as the Global Pik Up Concept at its annual Independence Day celebration in Cape Town three years ago, Mahindra officially showcased the production version on the eve of this year’s event in Mumbai on Friday evening (14 August).

A new type of Lifestyle(r)

Teased in a shortened clip on X this week, the newcomer will be entering what the brand’s described as the “lifestyle pick-up” segment in India, currently only occupied by the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux.

While rumoured to be called the Scorpio X in the development stages, Mahindra has opted for the name Lifestyler, though in India, it will be called Scorpio Lifestyler.

From concept to production

Set to launch in its home market in April next year, the Lifestyler has been toned down surprisingly little from the Global Pik Up, the biggest differences being new headlights and designs for the alloy wheels.

No mechanical or payload details were revealed. Picture: Charl Bosch

Shown exclusively as a double cab, with no indication of a previously made single cab or cab-and-a-half being made, the Lifestyler/Scorpio Lifestyler is said to have a dual personality of a lifestyle bakkie and one meant to work Mahindra bills as turning “payload in playload”.

Further described as “tough in all terrains” but also “sophisticated”, no technical details were released, apart from the confirmation of it riding on a new ladder-frame chassis seemingly not shared with the recently facelift Scorpio-N.

Also new

The Lifestyler/Scorpio Lifestyler’s differences from the Scorpio-N continue inside where, as per the mentioned teaser clip, the interior receives a model-specific steering wheel, a portrait-style infotainment display similar to that of the Ford Ranger and a freestanding digital instrument cluster.

A layout Mahindra says has been designed with sophistication in mind, but also one that needs to be solid, the cabin has a dashboard different to that of the Scorpio-N, while physical switchgear has been retained on the steering wheel, below the infotainment for the climate control and on the centre console.

As the displayed vehicles were locked after the unveiling, no further details of the interior bar, those noticed on the presentation slides, could be divulged.

Power

Up front, the Lifestyler/Scorpio Lifestyler is widely expected to have the same engines as the Scorpio-N, namely the 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel.

Lifestyler/Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to have the same engine options as the Scorpio-N. Picture: Charl Bosch

The same applies to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. Drive will to go to the rear or all four wheels, the latter via a part-time system as on the Scorpio-N.

More in 2027

Confirmed to have a starting price of Rs 1 979 000, which amounts to R334 439 when directly converted and without taxes, the Lifestyler/Scorpio Lifestyler has been confirmed for South Africa, tentatively in the first quarter of 2027.

Unknown for the moment. though, is whether it will retain the Lifestyler/Scorpio Lifestyler name, or produced locally alongside the current Pik Up at Mahindra’s plant in Durban.

As such, expect clearer details to only emerge in the new year.