South African father says son fighting for Russia goes days without food or water [VIDEO]

At least 17 South Africans were recruited to fight for Russia in its war in Ukraine

The father of a man who is among the 17 South Africans who were sent to Russia to fight in its war against Ukraine has detailed the suffering his son is enduring.

“All the time, my boy is crying,” he said, adding that his son has begged him to talk to someone to get him back to South Africa.

South African recruits go without food and water in Russia

The father, whose name is Dubandlela, revealed this in an interview with Reuters.

Dubandlela confirmed that his son was promised training as a bodyguard. Instead, he was sent with other South Africans to fight for Russia. He said that earlier in December, his son told him he was near the frontline in Donbas, Ukraine.

He also detailed the tough conditions the South African recruits are experiencing.

Along with having to dig trenches in freezing weather almost every day, he said they don’t get enough food and water.

“[For] maybe five days, they didn’t get any food,” said Dubandlela. “It’s so hard even to bath.”

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla involved in recruitment

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been accused of helping to recruit the South Africans.

Zuma-Sambudla, however, claims she is the victim of a scam. She said a person called Blessing Khoza convinced her that the men she was recruiting would receive security training in Russia.

The recruits were allegedly told they would be employed as bodyguards for MK party leaders once their training in Russia was completed.

Amid the controversy of Zuma-Sambudla’s involvement in the recruitment, she stepped down as a member of parliament in November.

Zuma-Sambudla also had a case opened against her by her half-sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube.

“Ms Mncube claims the men were lured to Russia under false pretences and handed to a Russian mercenary group to fight in the Ukrainian war without their knowledge or consent,” Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

Messages between Zuma-Sambudla and South African recruit

Family members of the South African recruits have alleged that Zuma-Sambudla assured the men they would not enter the war zone. They also said she was present when the men were told to sign contracts in a foreign language.

Reuters reported it had seen WhatsApp exchanges between one of the recruits and Zuma-Sambudla in August. When the recruit told her he was worried they were being moved to the front line of the war, Zuma-Sambudla told him they would only be patrolling.

“It’s not the front line. They are just scaring you,” she told him.

When he told her the Russian military had taken their phones and bank cards, Zuma-Sambudla replied, “It’s fine, there’s no stress”.