Scholar transport crash in Durban injures 12 children

The accident comes a week after a five-year-old was killed in an incident outside a school in Isipingo that enraged the community.

The wreckage of the scholar transporter and one of the vehicles. Picture: Supplied / ALS Paramedic Medical Services

A serious collision between a scholar transporter and two other vehicles has injured at least 12 children.

The incident occurred at roughly 7.30am on Tuesday morning near the corner of Marine Drive and Blackpool Road in Durban’s Bluff in KwaZulu-Natal.

No fatalities reported in Bluff crash

First responders reported “total chaos” upon arriving at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but authorities attending the scene are investigating.

“Multiple children had sustained various injuries, and immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist,” confirmed ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Paramedics stabilised the children for moderate and severe injuries before transporting them to hospitals across the city.

No fatalities were reported from the scene by first responders.

Father allegedly pulls gun on officials

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has called for calm after a five-year-old was killed outside a school in Isipingo.

The child was knocked over outside Orissa Primary School last week, and the department is concerned about the community’s anger with the school.

“We are disturbed by allegations that the school is being blamed for the incident, and we wish to assure the public that the department is investigating the matter,” stated the department.

“We are more concerned about the reported behaviour of the father, who allegedly threatened the principal and staff with a gun when they went to offer condolences,” the department explained.

The five-year-old was declared dead at the scene, with the department relaying that police, emergency services and the parents were contacted immediately after the incident.

“We understand that the loss of a child is a devastating blow, and we acknowledge the pain and grief that the family is experiencing.

“[However], we will work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that educators are protected and that those who threaten them are held accountable,” the department stated.

