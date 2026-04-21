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Fire at popular Kruger National Park camp

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By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

1 minute read

21 April 2026

08:44 am

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The camp confirmed the fire to The Citizen and said cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Kruger fire

Kruger National Park camp on fire. Screenshot from a video circulating on social media

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The Kruger National Park’s Lower Sabie rest camp reception caught fire this morning. Affecting the shop and restaurant.

Several posts have been circulating on social media with visuals of the scene.

The camp confirmed the fire to The Citizen and said the cause has not yet been established.

The Kruger Park spokesperson, Reynold Thakhuli, told The Citizen that he “would not dictate a statement” of confirmation of the fire.

SanParks later issued a statement confirming that rangers and staff reacted quickly and contained the fire before it could spread to other structures.

The restaurant and reception area are currently inaccessible for safety reasons.

This is a developing story

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Fire Kruger National Park (KNP)

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