‘Truly unforgettable’ – Dua Lipa shares new snaps from Kruger vacay with Calum Turner

Dua Lipa and fiancé Calum Turner recently shared "unforgettable" highlights from their romantic South African safari.

Just months after fans on TikTok reported seeing Dua Lipa in South Africa, the star returned with her fiancé to take in the breathtaking sights of the Kruger.

“David Attenborough eat your heart out! I just had the most incredible trip of my life in South Africa. Being so close to such beautiful animals in their natural habitat, between Kruger Park and Sabi Sands, was something I can barely put into words. It was truly unforgettable…one of those experiences that stays with you forever,” declared the star in a now-viral post on X.

The post was accompanied by four photos captured during a Sabi Sands visit.

David Attenborough eat your heart out!!!!! 🫀🫀🫀



I just had the most incredible trip of my life in South Africa. Being so close to such beautiful animals in their natural habitat, between Kruger Park and Sabi Sands, was something I can barely put into words. It was truly… pic.twitter.com/CQsycK7itx — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 18, 2026

Before this, she had travelled to Cape Town for work and managed to squeeze in visits to acclaimed restaurant La Colombe and the Instagram-worthy Bo Kaap.

Best friends forever

The signer and Turner became engaged around Christmas 2024 and officially confirmed the news in a June 2025 interview with British Vogue.



“Yeah, we’re engaged,” she told the publication’s Gaby Wood.

“It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”



Turner had a ring custom-made for her after consulting with her best friends and sister Rina. “It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

International celebs love Sabi Sands

Dua Lipa, who is rumoured to have briefly dated SA comedian Trevor Noah, joins a long list of international stars who have not only visited South Africa but opted for the slow travel experience with our safaris.

In February, model Chanel Iman and her husband, Davon Godchaux, stayed at Singita, which included a drive through Sabi Sands as well.

In a series of Instagram posts sharing a look inside their stay, the couple described the experience as “memories we’ll never forget.”

“Waking up to the sounds of the bush and spotting wildlife on every corner, every moment in Sabi Sands, Singita feels like a dream.”