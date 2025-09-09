Firearms give citizens a fighting chance – Gun Owners SA

Gun Owners SA highlights real-life cases where legal firearms saved lives during home invasions, hijackings, and violent attacks.

For ordinary citizens, a firearm is a tool that provides a fighting chance in the event of an attack when no-one else is around, Gun Owners SA (Gosa) CEO Montenique Booley says.

“South Africans live in a country with high violent crime rates. Our police response time is slow and criminals show no hesitation in using violence when committing a crime.

“This should make it important for citizens to be armed. The reality is that you are your own first responder in that unfortunate moment and a firearm provides an immediate, lawful means of self-protection and a chance at surviving an attack on your life,” she said.

Firearms an equaliser for women

Booley said for women, firearms were an equaliser against stronger and multiple attackers.

“Women are facing a second pandemic in South Africa of gender-based violence, where we are targeted in sexual assaults.

“At Gosa, we encourage legal and responsible firearm ownership. We recommend firearms training to maintain the skill,” she added.

Booley said that firearm ownership was a lawful extension of one’s constitutional right to safety and one of the few practical ways to protect oneself.

“Just recently, MP Ian Cameron was involved in a violent smash-and-grab. He used his weapon to protect his life and those of his co-workers,” she added.

Booley said she knew of many incidents where guns had saved lives, such as in attempted hijackings where criminals pull up behind a firearm owner in his driveway and he is able to protect himself and his passengers with his own weapon after the attackers shoot at them.

Guns save lives – Gun Owners SA

“A woman was home alone after her husband left for work. Multiple armed attackers were watching the home and jumped over the wall. They forcefully entered. She used her weapon to defend herself.

“A husband entered his home to find a home invasion in progress with his pregnant wife present. He was shot at multiple times but returned fire to save his family,” she added.