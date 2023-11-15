WATCH: Firefighters contain blaze at shops in Joburg CBD

There have been a series of fires in the Johannesburg CBD area ever since the horror inferno engulfed Usindiso Building.

Joburg firefighters have contained a blaze, the latest in a series of fires that has plagued the city.

It is understood the fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Joburg CBD.

Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said two small shops caught fire.

Watch firefighters battle the blaze in the Joburg CBD

Shop fires

“Firefighters attended to a fire call received at 04:55 this morning on corner Jeppe and Polly streets in Joburg. Two small shops are on fire. No injuries have been reported. EMS fire inspectors are standing by to conduct investigations on the cause of fire.

“EMS urges the community of Johannesburg to exercise extra precautions when using electrical appliances or braziers. Please ensure that these are switched off or put out when not in use. Stay safe and take care during this cold weather,” said Khumalo.

Series of fires

There have been a series of fires in the Johannesburg CBD area ever since the horror inferno engulfed Usindiso Building leaving 77 people dead, many injured and homeless.

A commission of inquiry into what caused the Joburg fire has since been established.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the inquiry was established to avoid political interference in the investigation of the disaster.

Drowning

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services is continuing their search on Wednesday of an 18-year-old boy presumed to have drowned while attempting to cross the Klipvalley River in Kliptown, Soweto.

This follows adverse weather conditions on Monday, with hail and rain pummelling parts of the city.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the teenager slipped and fell into the overflowing river on Tuesday.

“We urge residents to look out for young boys to tell them to stay away from rivers because the water levels are now much higher in rivers across Johannesburg,” said Mulaudzi.

