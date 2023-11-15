Joburg EMS searching for teen presumed drowned after trying to cross river in Soweto

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the teenager slipped and fell into the overflowing river on Tuesday.

Joburg Emergency Services will continue its search for the teen. Photo: Joburg EMS

The Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) will continue their search on Wednesday for an 18-year-old boy presumed to have drowned while attempting to cross the Klipvalley River in Kliptown, Soweto.

This follows adverse weather conditions on Monday, with hail and rain pummelling parts of the city of Joburg.

“The search and recovery of a young boy was called off yesterday. The search will resume on Wednesday morning at 8’o clock.

“We urge residents to look out for young boys to tell them to stay away from rivers because the water levels are now much higher in rivers across Johannesburg so that we can prevent drowning incidents such as this one,” Mulaudzi said.

Hail storm

Meanwhile, residents across the City of Joburg are assessing the damage caused by the large hail stones experienced across Gauteng on Monday evening, which left one person injured.

Mulaudzi said EMS responded to a woman who fell into a water drain in Soweto after the heavy rains on Tuesday.

“She was transported to the nearest medical facility for treatment. We have not had major incidents with fatalities. However, we remain on high alert, monitoring affected regions in the City of Joburg.”

Damages

Joburg Emergency Services said parts of the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank were also damaged by the hailstorm.

The storm also caused some damage to vehicles

Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said one person suffered minor injuries.

“The City of Johannesburg responded to structural damage incident at a hotel in Rosebank where a roof had caved in. One person suffered minor injuries on his left arm and was transferred privately to a nearby hospital.“

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast partly cloudy and cool weather for Gauteng for Wednesday, with a high expected UVB sunburn index.

