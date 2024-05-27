No injuries after fire breaks out at Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined

The blaze broke out at the shopping centre on Monday. Photo: Tshwane Emergency Services

There were no injuries after a fire broke out at a retail store at the Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to a blaze that broke out at the shopping centre on Monday.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the emergency call centre received the call just after 11 am.

Photo: Tshwane Emergency Services

“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found an Ackermans store was on fire and immediately started with firefighting operations. They also protected the PEP store from possible fire spread. The fire was contained and subsequently extinguished.

“Firefighters then started with extinguishing spot fires, by removing the burnt fire load and ventilation, to rid the building of excess smoke.

“No one was injured as a result of the blaze. The extent of the damages has not yet been quantified,” Mabaso said.

Photo: Tshwane Emergency Services

Mabaso added that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Usindiso building fire

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku earlier this month reacted to the Usindiso Commission Report suggesting his position should be investigated.

The blaze which broke out last August claimed 77 lives. A man was arrested in January and charged with murder and attempted murder.

The report into the fire, compiled by retired judge Sisi Khampepe made several claims against the City of Joburg and their property management arm, Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), among others.

Khampepe’s report suggested Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda consider the position of the MMC for Public Safety, “whose political responsibility or lack of oversight conducted to bring about the disaster”.

Tshwaku released a statement clarifying his stance on the matter.

The MMC said he would wait for the report to be handed over to the Mayor’s office before ‘engaging with members of the public, particularly residents of the city’.

