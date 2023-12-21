Five lucky Bolt drivers drive away with brand-new Suzuki cars

Five Bolt drivers were rewarded for delivering exceptional service.

Bolt, the leading on-demand mobility platform in Africa, proudly unveils the winners of the prestigious Bolt driver League annual competition. This competition, designed to elevate the standards of driver acquisition and promote exemplary driver behaviour, celebrates drivers who consistently deliver exceptional service.

The competition was divided into three categories such as new drivers of the year, female driver as well as existing drivers. Mapopo Johannes Tselapedi stood out as the Bolt New Driver winner, showcasing a remarkable commitment to excellence and professionalism. His dedication sets the bar high for new drivers entering the Bolt community. As a female driver, Dorcas Dube exemplifies excellence and breaks barriers as the Bolt Woman Driver. Her unwavering commitment to a male-dominated industry serves as an inspiration to aspiring female drivers. Lastly, in the existing Bolt driver category, Moegammad Allie Booysens, Vongani Innocent Mabasa, and Christopher Joseph Mahlangu have proven themselves to be stellar drivers, consistently delivering top-tier performance.

Bolt driver Dorcas Dube. Picture: Supplied

Bolt female driver Dorcas Dube, who is a Bajaj driver, says, “I recently joined Bolt, and I am shocked and excited at the same time to be a car winner from driving a Bajaj to now owning a Suzuki. I encourage women to consider driving with Bolt as I have never encountered anything negative on the road.”

Vongani Innocent Mabasa, an existing driver, a Go Sedan category and business delivery driver, added that “I would like to thank god for this opportunity and winning this car will keep me motivated to bring my A-game every day, I am so happy and just so speechless”.

Bolt driver Moegammad Allie Booysens. Picture: Supplied

Moegammad Allie Booysens is from Cape Town, and has been driving with Bolt for almost four months in four categories. “Honestly speaking, I never thought I would win a car. I have never won anything in my life, and for it to be brand new is such an honour. I really enjoy being a driver as I own my time. When I received the confirmation, I pulled over and cried as it is not every day that this happens,” he said.

“This competition is part of our long-standing commitment to support our driver-partners. At Bolt, we continue to make drivers central to our business and do not take their commitment lightly in a competitive marketplace. This is just one of the ways Bolt appreciates and rewards drivers for their dedication to serving riders diligently, and we hope that this initiative will further motivate drivers to continue delivering quality service,” said Takura Malaba, Regional Manager East and Southern Africa, at Bolt.

Bolt driver Mapopo Johannes Tselapedi. Picture: Supplied

The Driver League is an annual competition designed to recognise and reward top-performing drivers on the Bolt platform. It aims to set a benchmark for driver acquisition quality and foster a community that values superior service. The eight-week contest ran from 26 September 2023 to 26 November 2023, where drivers earned points for complying with and achieving metrics weekly.