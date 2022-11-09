Five Nigerian nationals arrested in Pretoria east following R500 000 drug bust

Citizen Reporter

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) apprehended five Nigerian males in Garsfontein, Pretoria east, for the possession of drugs valued at R500 000.

Pretoria east

On Tuesday, the department responded to a tip off about a white vehicle that was delivering drugs in Atterbury Road in Pretoria east.

TMPD officers traced the suspect to his residence where they found four suspects packaging heroin – also known as nyaope, and crystal meth.

The drugs found have an estimated street value of about R500 000. Photo: TMPD/ Facebook

The drug bust follows another operation last month, where 11 foreign national were arrested for dealing and were in possession of drugs valued at nearly R700 000.

Mayor lauds officers

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has commended the TMPD Drug Unit for the successful drug bust operation.

“I would like to thank our TMPD Drug Unit for their excellent work in protecting our communities and young people from drugs. This should indicate to our residents that while we have some challenges with a few corrupt officers, the majority of our TMPD members are committed to their job.”

R400 million drug bust

At the beginning of November, eight suspects appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court for allegedly dealing in drugs.

The arrest took place after a joint investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Australian Federal Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) which led to more arrests and seizure of property used in cocaine smuggling.

On 2 June 2021, a suspect driving a bakkie pulling a trailer with a boat was arrested after 805kg of cocaine was found concealed inside the hull of the ski-boat on the N1 highway in Pretoria. The drugs had an estimated value of R400 million.

