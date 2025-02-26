Three children and two adults missing in KZN amid heavy rains [VIDEO]

The tragedy follows the torrential rain that pounded the Lamontville near Umlazi, south of Durban on Tuesday night.

Five people, including three children, are believed to have been washed away in a canal in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) during torrential rain which pounded the province.

The tragedy happened on Tuesday night in Lamontville near Umlazi, south of Durban.

Five missing

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the scene on Gwala Street early Wednesday morning.

“Torrential rain and flooding that took place last night has left a trail of destruction. Five people are believed to have been washed into the canal.”

Jamieson said the search for the victims was called off.

“The search has been called off due to dangerous terrain and lack of lighting. Paramedics, Durban Metro Police and Durban search and rescue teams, together with the eThekwini Fire Department, searched the surrounding area.

“A joint decision was made that all units will return at first light to resume the search for the missing five people,” Jamieson said.

Watch the rescue operation near Umlazi

Five people, including three children, have been washed away in a canal in KZN. The tragedy follows the torrential rain that pounded Lamontville near Umlazi, south of Durban, on Tuesday night. #KZN #Rain #Flooding Vids: ALS Paramedics. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/scr2ZQEjKt — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) February 26, 2025

ALSO READ: Vaal Dam sees major spike in 24 hours: Here’s how much it has gone up in the last week

Torrential rain

Last week, heavy rains triggered devastating mudslides and structural collapses across KZN, claiming six lives and causing significant property damage.

The eThekwini Municipality’s disaster management and emergency services responded to several incidents in southern Durban, which resulted in multiple fatalities.

Among those who died were two parents who were trapped in their house.

Weather warnings

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued warnings for severe thunderstorms in Limpopo, flooding in KZN, damaging winds in the Western Cape and fire risks in multiple regions.

Saws issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape and the north coast of KZN.

“Disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements, roads and bridges and localised damage to infrastructure is expected along the KZN coast and adjacent interior as well as between Port St. Johns and Port Edward in the Eastern Cape,” Saws warned.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Damaging winds in WC, disruptive rain in KZN and severe thunderstorms in NC