Three people die after being trapped in KwaMakuta mudslides in KZN

Mudslides and flooding wreak havoc in KwaZulu-Natal following heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains triggered devastating mudslides in KwaMakuta, south of Durban, early on Thursday morning, claiming lives and causing significant damage to properties.

Arrive Alive initially reported that a mudslide claimed the lives of two people in KwaMakuta near the R603. Emergency responders were quickly dispatched to the scene.

“An incident occurred of a mudslide at a house. Reports are that there are two fatalities with the bodies entrapped. Local authorities are on the scene for assistance and further investigations,” said the organisation.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson confirmed on Thursday morning that three people were buried under sand and rubble at two homes in KwaMakutha after mudslides caused by heavy rains.

He explained that eThekwini fire and emergency rescue workers were attending to structural collapses caused by sand banks washing into homes in the early hours of Thursday.

“In the first instance a bank tore through the home in which a family — mother, father and two children — were inside. Fortunately the children managed to escape but the parents were buried under the sand and rubble,” Jamieson stated.

Mudslide rescue operations underway

A second incident in the same vicinity resulted in one more person being buried.

Rescue teams were actively working to extricate all victims.

Providing details of the rescue operation, Jamieson said: “ALS paramedics together with South African Police Service (Saps) police rescue and the security fire department are currently on the scene of a structural collapse.

“At this house, as you can see, the bank collapsed from behind and pretty much destroyed this house. It is believed that a mother and a father are entrapped in this wreckage or in this rubble.”

Widespread flooding in coastal areas

The destruction extended beyond KwaMakuta. Several homes and businesses between Isipingo and Winklespruit south of Durban were flooded on Thursday after the heavy rains.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had issued an orange level 5 disruptive rainfall warning for KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, predicting potential localised floods affecting exposed areas, bridges, and roads.

The flooding caused significant traffic disruptions.

The N2 near the old airport became impassable due to water accumulation on the highway.

Other affected areas included Crab City near Isipingo beach, Prospecton, and several businesses in the Amanzimtoti CBD.

KZN transport response to weather crisis

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma issued a media statement highlighting the severe weather conditions affecting multiple regions.

He said the weather service has warned of prolonged rainfall across several districts in the province.

“We are in receipt of weather reports from the South African Weather Services indicating that we are likely to experience a prolonged rainfall in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal such as the following districts: uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, uThukela, eThekwini, Zululand, Ilembe ans, Umkhanyakude,” Duma stated.

The MEC emphasised the increased danger on roads and urged drivers to exercise caution.

“We are requesting motorists to be extra careful on the roads. We are also requesting those who are involved in school transport to always remember that they are transporting future leaders. They need to avoid speeding as roads are slippery when wet,” he cautioned.

KZN human settlements relief efforts

Duma assured residents that emergency response teams were ready to provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

“We wish to report that a roving team from Human Settlements is also on standby to ensure quick intervention if there any destruction of houses,” said Duma.

“There are families that were affected by prolonged rainfall that started on the 1st of January 2025. We are ready to hand over contractors to build temporary accommodation for these families.”

Despite the ongoing weather crisis, the MEC confirmed that infrastructure development projects would continue as scheduled.

He highlighted current efforts in the Alfred Duma Local Municipality.

“Importantly, today [Thursday]we are in Alfred Duma Local Municipality as part of our efforts aimed at speeding up the construction of road networks in various parts of the province.

“We will introduce the contractor that will start the rehabilitation of P32 (km 22 to km 50.00) which starts from KwaMaphimbane to Uitval communities,” Duma explained.

Local authorities continue to monitor the situation as rescue and relief efforts progress throughout the affected regions.

