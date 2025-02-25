Weather alert: Damaging winds in WC, disruptive rain in KZN and severe thunderstorms in NC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 26 February 2025.

The weather service has issued warnings for severe thunderstorms in Limpopo, flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, damaging winds in the Western Cape and fire risks in multiple regions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 25-26 February 2025:

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 26 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, is expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape as well as the north coast of KwaZulu Natal.

Disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements, roads and bridges and localised damage to infrastructure is expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and adjacent interior as well as between Port St. Johns and Port Edward in the Eastern Cape. A yellow level 2 warning has been issued.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail. Localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements and localised damage to infrastructure are expected over the extreme western parts of the North West and the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Hantam and Khai-Ma municipalities in the Northen Cape

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 26 February:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld, with isolated showers over the central and eastern parts.

Limpopo:

The day will start off with morning fog patches over the central interior, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in central and extreme north-west.

North West:

Weather conditions will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior await Northern Cape residents, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but fine and warm in the west and extreme southern parts.

Western Cape:

Weather conditions will be cloudy and cool along the southern coastline, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but fine in the north-western parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool weather can be expected, with scattered showers and rain but widespread along the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal will wake up to morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered over the southern interior and in the eastern parts.