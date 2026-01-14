Some visitors unable to leave Kruger National Park but animals doing mostly fine [VIDEOS]

SANParks confirmed that visitors to the lower Sabie of the Kruger National Park will not be able to leave until the water subsides.

Floods have turned much of Limpopo into a disaster area, leading to school closures and the disruption of the province’s tourism sector.

South African National Parks’ (SANParks) crown jewel, the Kruger National Park, has been the centre of attention due to visitors being armed with quality cameras at all times.

Video from throughout the week shows the awesome power of nature, while SANParks confirmed on Wednesday that some visitors will be stuck in camps until the water subsides.

A video from Tuesday showed large swathes of the park submerged under water.

The Crocodile River has been especially photogenic this week, with many images capturing the river’s burst banks.

The Kruger National Park is monitoring the Crocodile river as water level continue to rise #floods #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/AQc34be7tV — Tumelo Machogo 🇿🇦® (@IamTumelo) January 14, 2026

Images also showed multiple rest camps submerged after guests were forced to evacuate or cancel bookings.

Certain weather warnings suggested the area could receive the highest amount of rainfall in more than 40 years.

Facebook groups have published posts of old photographs showing the destruction by a flood in the park from 26 years ago.

One video from 4pm on Tuesday compared the current water level to the February 2000 floods, with the signpost from the earlier flood sitting considerably higher.

Route access guidance

At midday on Wednesday, SANParks issued a list of routes to best access camps to avoid encountering low level bridges.

Access to Skukuza rest camp is recommended via Paul Kruger gate;

Phabeni gate is still open but may be impacted at short notice due to levels of the river. Updates will be provided as to when the gate is closed;

Access to Malelane satellite camp and Berg en Dal rest camp is via Malelane gate;

Access to Orpen rest camp and Satara rest camp is via Orpen gate;

Access to Olifants rest camp, Letaba rest camp and Mopani rest camp is via Phalaborwa gate or Orpen gate;

Pafuri gate and Punda Maria gate remain closed and are not accessible.

“Guests are also encouraged to note that no access from Skukuza to Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge, Tshokwane and Satara as Sabie low water bridge and detours are flooded,” SANParks said.

Additoanlly, the H10 road is closed, denying access between Lower Sabie and Tshokwane, while Pretoriuskop rest camp can be accessed via Numbi gate or Phabeni gate.

“It is also important to note that there is no access to the far north of the park,” SANParks said.

As of 12.30 on Wednesday, the park confirmed that the Crocodile Bridge gate had been closed

“Water level being monitored and alerts will be updated when levels change. Visitors to Lower Sabie and Crocodile Bridge will not be able to leave the park until the water levels subside.”

‘Nature is amazing’

Many have queried whether the park’s animals have been negatively affected by the floods, but they are more in tune with their surroundings.

Paul Colditz, former chairperson of the KNP’s Honorary Rangers speaking in his personal capacity, said there was no need to worry about the animals.

“Nature is incredible. Somehow animals can sense possible threats in nature. Animals started moving to higher ground the moment the floods started and, in most cases, even before the floods started.

“This is also confirmed by regular visitors to Kruger who are there at the moment and who are witnessing the movement of animals right now,” he said on Wednesday.

