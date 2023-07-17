Next boxing legend will come from Africa – Mayweather

By Thami Kwazi

“Nothing happens overnight, you have to work hard, pray hard and have a solid team.”

These are the sentiments of retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather, 46, who arrived at Lanseria Airport on Saturday after a brief trip to Zimbabwe, to the anticipation and welcome of many South African fans and boxing supporters.

Floyd Mayweather on ‘Motherland’ tour

Mayweather is in South Africa on what’s named his Motherland tour where he’ll visit parts of Africa through his philanthropy and charity work in the boxing world.

Between 1996 and 2017, the boxer won 15 major world championships, ranging from super featherweight to light middle-weight and retired with an undefeated record.

Explaining his reason for being in South Africa, he said he wanted to find the next Mayweather.

"I want to see the next Mayweather come from Africa and show the world the talent we have in South Africa.

“Every time I come back to the Motherland, I’m treated with respect and shown love.”

He went on to say his African fans have always pushed him first and his love for the sport is what constantly draws him back.

“I want to see people in South Africa have more ownership, get more land and create wealth and jobs through sport and even real estate.”

Banquet in aid of SA’s youth in boxing

Mayweather hosted a black-tie charity dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday night, 15 July in honour of legendary South African boxers under the fashion theme, “Go black or don’t bother”.

Tickets were sold to the public from R2 500 to R45 0000, the purpose of the dinner being to raise

funds for SA’s youth in boxing.

Filled to near capacity, artwork was also auctioned to support the cause, with all proceeds going towards the cause. Numerous boxing supporters bought tickets and had an opportunity to meet the champ.

Mayweather presents award to Ndou

In a ceremony hosted by Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch and actress Pearl Thusi, legends like Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela, Baby Jake Matlala, Brian Mitchell and Mayweather’s former South African rival, Phillip Ndou – who previously fought Mayweather on 1 November 2003 – received an award from him.

Although Mayweather defeated Ndou, he counts him as one of his best challengers in the ring.

“My fight with Ndou was a hell of a fight, a tough fight and I came out a better man that night,” said Mayweather who now sees Ndou as a friend and brother.

Zulu king an avid amateur boxer

Zulu king Misuzulu ka-Zwelithini also attended the event, was revealed by Thusi to be an avid amateur boxer and a supporter of the sport.

Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini attended boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s banquet dinner on Saturday, 15 July at the Sandton Convention Centre, in Johannesburg. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa spoke about the importance of honouring leg-ends and how government could assist the sport to grow with the help and guidance of legends.

This was a sentiment echoed in the room with many commenting on the importance of the revival of SA boxing to its glory days, particularly by Brain Mitchell who thanked his fellow fighter for what he was giving back to the sport.

Entertainment for the night included singer Winnie Khumalo, Tamara Dey and Mi Casa, who got the guests on their feet.

Mayweather speaks money and more…

Mayweather spoke about adding money to the boxing game on the continent.

He said he wanted to find fighters, train them, take them on exhibition tours and teach them about finance and real estate so that no fighter went into retirement broke.

“I always talk about loyalty, and I want these kids coming up in boxing to believe in themselves,” said Mayweather.

“I unwillingly became a leader through sport, but learnt to become a great leader. You take a piece of everything from everyone. some I learnt from my church minister, my parents and other fighters – mix everything up and that’s what you get.”

Nelson Mandela honoured

The final award of the evening went to statesman Nelson Mandela for being a boxer and for his bravery in his fight for the nation. The artwork was auctioned off to help raise funds for the boxing cause.

Attendees got the opportunity to “grab a selfie” with the champ and SA boxing legends.

Mayweather will be completing his tour with a visit to KwaZulu-Natal and various boxing studios.