Hope that tourism will be boosted as FlySafair launches new route in Limpopo

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba said the new route will help the mining, tourism and agriculture industries in the province.

The Limpopo government is banking on a new flight route being opened by FlySafair in the province to create jobs.

The airline launched a route from Hoedspruit to Cape Town on Thursday.

New flight route in Limpopo

Speaking during the launch in Hoedspruit, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba said in addition to establishing a new flight path, the new route will promote economic growth and unlock tourism in Limpopo.

“Connecting Hoedspruit to Cape Town symbolises our commitment to fostering growth in mining, tourism and agriculture – three pillars upon which our province stands,” Ramathuba said.

The decision to establish this route, Ramathuba said, was part of FlySafair’s vision to improve access to the Kruger National Park and harness the tourism potential that lies within Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

‘Christmas gift for Limpopo residents’

Ramathuba explained that Hoedspruit was not just a destination. She said the town and its surrounding tourist destinations connect South Africans with the experiences and beauty in the province.

She said the new route, which will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, complements FlySafair’s increased daily service from Cape Town to Mbombela.

“This development also aligns seamlessly with our provincial government’s ambitious plans to establish a logistics hub and airport in Polokwane. While Hoedspruit will cater to our tourists, these initiatives together will lay the foundation for growth that supports our agricultural and mining sectors,” she said.

Maruleng local municipality mayor Tsheko Musolwa likened the new route to a Christmas gift for Limpopo’s residents.

“I think the gods are smiling at me now. An expansion of the service means Maruleng is fast becoming a tourism growth point in Limpopo, and that comes with employment. Our people, especially the unemployed, will soon eat pasta in their homes and on the streets instead of pap,” said Musolwa.

