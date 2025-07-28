FlySafair strike drags on with more than 90% of pilots rejecting offer

While the union initially demanded a 10.5% salary increase, pilots have now moderated their position and are now asking for a figure closer to 7%.

The stand-off between FlySafair and its pilots has intensified after more than 90% of unionised pilots rejected the airline’s final wage and working conditions offer.

This now casts doubt over operations and deepens an already fragile relationship between the flight crew and management.

Last week, The Citizen reported that pilots who continue to operate may run out of legal flying time, which could result in more FlySafair planes being parked.

A revised offer from trade union Solidarity is expected to be tabled on Monday.

A FlySafair pilot told The Citizen that they reckon FlySafair will win the battle but lose the war.

“It’s scorched earth,” said the pilot. “Burn the cities while retreating, just like the Napoleonic wars. That’s what this feels like. Management is hell-bent on strong-arming everyone, and it’s just getting worse. It started with the lockout, and their endgame makes no sense at all. They’re losing money constantly, and they’re pissing off their own pilots in the process.”

A cartoon purportedly drawn by FlySafair management is labelled fake by the company. Picture Supplied

But the public warfare seems mutual. A cartoon, purportedly drawn by FlySafair Chief Financial Officer Pieter Richards, depicting its pilot body with the headline “over paid matriculants”, has been circulated on social media.

FlySafair’s Kirby Gordon said that it was fake.

“We categorically deny that this image was created or circulated by Pieter Richards or any member of FlySafair’s management or negotiation team. The claim is entirely false and appears to be part parallel to a broader pattern of misinformation being shared by Solidarity, which sadly does not support negotiations in good faith and undermines efforts to reach a constructive resolution.”

While the union initially demanded a 10.5% salary increase, pilots have now moderated their position and are now asking for a figure closer to 7%. However, he stressed that salary is only part of the problem. Pilots complain about the rostering system, fatigue and being overworked.

Fatigued and overworked

The airline, which has been operating on a reduced schedule since the strike began last week, has faced mounting pressure to resolve the dispute as disruptions continue across its domestic network. Pilots, represented by the trade union Solidarity, have refused to back down, citing not only salary concerns but also deteriorating working conditions, excessive fatigue and a lack of trust in management.

Another FlySafair pilot said that “if FlySafair gets its way in this strike, there’s going to be a mass exodus. Qualified, experienced pilots will walk. And once they’re gone, they’re not coming back.”

A colleague at the budget carrier agreed: “Pilots will desert in hordes. That’s the plan for many already. They’re forcing us to leave because of the way that we are treated.”

Solidarity’s Helgard Cronjé said the strike was the result of years of pent-up frustration. “Working conditions have deteriorated, with flight schedules leading to serious exhaustion for our members. Pilots have warned that the current situation is not sustainable,” Cronjé told media.

He said the relationship between pilots and FlySafair’s management has “crumbled”, and accused the airline of taking a clinical approach driven by profit at the expense of the people who keep the operation running.

‘Incredible display of guts’

Private Facebook group FlyAfrica’s Duncan Gillespie echoed the sentiment in a strongly worded statement of support for the striking pilots.

“In an incredible display of guts, courage, solidarity, and resolve. FlyAfrica stands by and supports these brave men and women in their struggle against their oppressive and tyrannical management,” he said.

