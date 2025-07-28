Bus brawl causes 6-car pileup, closes major Joburg highway

Several people have been injured in an accident after a passenger on a bus fought with the driver, causing the vehicle to veer

Several people have been injured in an accident after a passenger on a bus fought with the driver, causing the vehicle to veer across the M1 North highway to the M1 South and collide with six other vehicles

The accident occurred near Booysens Road on Monday as the new work week got underway.

It has caused severe traffic congestion, with motorists stuck for hours, and emergency services and officials attending to the scene.

Bus fight

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said there were multiple injuries reported; however, there are no confirmed fatalities at the time.

“Preliminary information suggests the bus was travelling south on the M1 towards the Booysens Road off-ramp when a passenger reportedly had an altercation with the driver and grabbed the steering wheel.

“The bus subsequently lost control, veered off the M1 South, crossed the barricades and median, and collided with vehicles on the M1 North,” Fihla

Road closed

Fihla said law enforcement officials are on the scene.

“The M1 North is currently closed to traffic at Booysens Road, causing significant disruptions. Motorists are advised to use Crownwood Road or Xavier Street as alternative routes from the M1 North”.

