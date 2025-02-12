Food Lover’s Market to pay employees affected by closure in Mmabatho

The Food Lover’s Market in Mmabatho is expected to close its doors at the end of this week.

Food Lover’s Market has committed to paying all employees affected by the closure of the store in Mmabatho, in the North-West province.

This comes after North West MEC for Economic Development Bitsa Lenkopane intervened on the possible job losses pending the closure of the Food Lover’s Market and the Buffalo Park Lodge in Mahikeng.

The Food Lover’s Market supermarket, situated at the Mega City shopping complex in Mmabatho, is expected to close its doors at the end of this week, while the Buffalo Park Lodge will close at the end of March.

Wages

Lenkopane’s spokesperson, Jeremiah Matebesi, told The Citizen that the MEC intervened to assist affected employees of Food Lovers Market.

“In a negotiated agreement with MEC Lenkopane, Food Lover’s Market will pay all employees nothing short of their usual wages. The employees will also be employed by the Boxer Superstore which will be replacing the closed Food Lover’s Market at Mega City shopping complex.

“Boxer Superstore will even employ more staff than that employed by Food Lover’s Market,” Matebesi said.

ALSO READ: Sassa and FNB step in to assist social grant recipients with Ithala accounts, but there may be SRD delays

Lodge to stay open

Matebesi said Lenkopane has also met with the management of the Buffalo Park Lodge.

“The MEC met with them to keep their doors open for business and preserve around 19 permanent jobs that were facing the axe. The MEC is confident that the Lodge’s management will give these employees, who are breadwinners, a chance to also lead the institution to overcome challenges that might threaten its operations.

“The closure of businesses is not only threatening job security but negatively impacts the profile and the economic status of the province, with the loss of government revenue collection. MEC Lenkopane says her department will do everything in its power to prevent any job loss situation,” Matebesi said.

Mismanagement

Meanwhile, the acting head of the Department of Economic Development Relebohile Mofokane addressed the staff of the Golden Leopard Resort (GLR) amid challenges faced by the entity.

Matebesi said the department “turned the tide” after employees were “swimming is a deep dark sea of mismanagement and debts for the past three years”.

“Employees had to go home empty handed for several months with the entity failing to pay their salaries and their third party deductions that include tax and provident funds, where many died and or retired without any payouts.”

Matebesi said the department managed to settle all third party deductions in the past six months and made provisions for salaries.

“The MEC is confident that the entity will smoothly sail at the beginning of the new financial [year],” he said.

ALSO READ: Soweto Food Lovers Market denies virus rumour after EFF disrupts shopping