Forget the brain tricks: Why customer experience is the real secret to loyalty and sales

When your customers feel valued and heard, they’re not just likely to return — they’ll spend more, forgive mistakes, and become your biggest advocates.

In the rush to boost sales with clever brain-based marketing tricks, businesses often overlook the real secret sauce: customer experience. This is true whether you run a small business from your home or are the executive of a large retail business.

While flashy sales tactics may grab attention, emotional connections and memorable experiences truly drive repeat purchases and brand loyalty.

In a world where loyalty is a rare gem, it’s time businesses shifted focus from manipulation to creating experiences that make customers feel heard, valued, and ready to return for more.

While much attention is given to increasing sales through neuromarketing techniques, not enough focus is placed on retaining customers through customer experience.

This is according to Liezel Jonkheid, director of the Consumer Psychology Lab.

Speaking to The Citizen, Jonkheid said the real missing link in retail strategy is understanding how the memory of an experience – and the emotional immersion associated with that memory – can drive repeat purchases.

“Consumers who have had positive experiences with brands are more likely to spend more, forgive mistakes, and advocate for those brands,” Jonkheid said.

Your clients know they’re being manipulated – now what?

According to Jonkheid, retailers often prioritise sales and marketing tactics, some of which leverage psychological manipulation to maximise revenue. “However, in an economic climate where disposable income is limited, the true value lies in customer retention. The cost of acquiring new customers far outweighs the cost of keeping loyal ones,” she said.

Rudzewicz and Kowalkowski’s (2021) study, Customer Manipulation in a Retail Outlet and the Customer’s Purchasing Decisions examines consumer awareness of manipulative tactics used by retailers.

The study found that while consumers recognise certain strategies, these still significantly influence their purchasing decisions. “This suggests that even when consumers know about manipulation, these strategies can effectively impact their buying behaviour,” Jonkheid explained.

The 2024 South African Customer Experience Report reveals a growing gap between businesses and consumers regarding loyalty drivers. Many consumers no longer seek “great” service but rather reliable, consistent service.

“E-commerce leaders like Checkers Sixty60 and Takealot have thrived by building trust through reliable delivery and seamless user experiences. Consumers are now more willing to spend on brands that offer reliability and positive interactions,” Jonkheid said. This is particularly true in sectors such as:

Fast food and restaurants;

Beauty and personal care;

Grocery retail;

Healthcare and medical aid;

Travel and accommodation; and

Clothing and fashion.

Shifting from manipulation to customer experience design

Research from the experience report highlights a shift in consumer expectations. Reliability and trust are now more important than just good service, Jonkheid said.

Rather than manipulating consumers into spending more, retailers should also focus on crafting experiences that encourage loyalty and repeat purchases through:

Personalisation: Use AI and human interactions to tailor experiences. Effortless experiences: Streamline digital platforms, checkout processes, and after-sales support to ensure customers make purchases with the least effort. Positive emotional impact: Ensure customers leave feeling valued, heard, and satisfied through every contact. Active listening: Use customer feedback to improve, redesign broken processes, and enhance user experience.

The smarter path forward

“Retailers must rethink their approach. Instead of only relying on short-term manipulation tactics, they should focus on building trust, enhancing customer experience, and fostering long-term loyalty. A great experience leads to repeat business, higher spending, positive word-of-mouth, and resilience during downturns,” Jonkheid said.

She concluded by saying the missing link in retail strategy isn’t just about increasing sales, but about making customers feel valued, heard, and truly connected to the brand so they will return.